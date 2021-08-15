NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.