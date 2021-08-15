NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $304,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4,087.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,063. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

