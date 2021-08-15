NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 60.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.