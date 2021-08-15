NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

