Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 800 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 604 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

