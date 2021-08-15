Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.36.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

