NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NightFood stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. NightFood has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

