NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.