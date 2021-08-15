Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $51,127.41 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

