nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

