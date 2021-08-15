Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

