Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDXF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Nordex has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

