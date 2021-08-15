Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $268.92 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.