Northland Securities Cuts Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $20.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

EOSE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

