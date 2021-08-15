Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $363.11 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

