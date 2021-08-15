Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novanta by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novanta by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $146.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $148.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.