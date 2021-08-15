Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

