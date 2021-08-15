Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

