Numeraire 1-Day Volume Tops $23.25 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.61 or 0.00088049 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $413.30 million and $23.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00876456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00107101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,861 coins and its circulating supply is 9,932,662 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

