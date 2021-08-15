Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

