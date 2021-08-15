Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 30,687 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.