Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

