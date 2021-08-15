Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NantHealth worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NantHealth by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NantHealth by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NH stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $230.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.