Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,416 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

RVP stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $424.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.