Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PaySign worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 67,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.51. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $8.24.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

