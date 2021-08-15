Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Chemung Financial worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $139,662 in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

