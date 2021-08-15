Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRadimed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,097 shares of company stock worth $2,243,221 over the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.93 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.02 million, a PE ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

