Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 856,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 389.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of JQC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 2,078,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

