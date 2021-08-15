Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVCF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NUVCF stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $103.14.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.