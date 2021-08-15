NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.8 days.

OTCMKTS NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.