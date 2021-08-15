Oak Street Health, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 80,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $201,544,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

