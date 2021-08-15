OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Tops $10.24 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $12.84 or 0.00027754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $138,359.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

