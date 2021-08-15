Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $281.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $281.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
