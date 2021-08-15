OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OMQS opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.