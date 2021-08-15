One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Raised to $8.50

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50.
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
