One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Raised to $8.50

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

