ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

