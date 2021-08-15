Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

