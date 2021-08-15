Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OPRA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Opera has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Opera by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

