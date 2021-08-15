Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
OPRA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Opera has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.