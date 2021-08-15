Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 312 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.