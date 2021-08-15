Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

