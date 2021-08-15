Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $2,281,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

