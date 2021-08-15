Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 469 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.