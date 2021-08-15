Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -505.96 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

