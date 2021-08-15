Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Up 171.7% in July

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Organicell Regenerative Medicine news, major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,726,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,718.

Shares of BPSR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,123,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

