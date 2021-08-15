Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

