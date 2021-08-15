Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the July 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHF remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.34.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

