Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.31.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

