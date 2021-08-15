Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,692 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58.

