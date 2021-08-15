PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

PACW opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

