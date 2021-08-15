PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

MPGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

